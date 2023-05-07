Dovecot hosts next generation of Scottish artists

RECENT Scottish art school graduates will be in the spotlight at the next exhibition at Edinburgh’s Dovecot gallery.

“Scottish Landscapes: A New Generation” opens on 1 July and runs throughout the Edinburgh festivals until 7 October.

Dovecot director Celia Joicey said: “This exhibition is a platform to connect promising artists with new audiences.

“I am delighted that we can provide this opportunity for a young curator to put contemporary Scottish landscape on the map.

“As a fine art studio, Dovecot has fostered conversations and created collaborations with artists for over a century and it is wonderful to be able to offer this platform to the current generation of talent emerging from Scotland’s art schools.”

Curator and featured artist Siobhan McLaughlin added: “It’s amazing to be able to showcase these incredible early-career artists at world-renowned Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh.

“This three-month exhibition promises to bring a new perspective on the Scottish landscape and will give audiences an opportunity to engage with emerging Scottish contemporary artists.

“Having it set above the weaving floor at Dovecot Studios is the perfect location as it is a visual reminder of the perseverance and labour needed in the process of making art.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.