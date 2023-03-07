David Yarrow mounts largest Scottish exhibition

PHOTOGRAPHER David Yarrow is preparing to mount his largest Scottish exhibition.

The Watson Gallery has arranged for more than 20 of his images to be displayed at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh on 13 April.

Born in Glasgow in 1966, Yarrow’s career took off at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when he captured images of Argentinian captain Diego Maradona holding the trophy.

In recent years, he’s become well-known for taking pictures of endangered species, and animals in unusual locations.

Watson Gallery owner Bob Corsie said: “This is a unique event and, as a proud Scot, David is delighted that we are able to showcase his outstanding work in such a historic setting, in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat.

“He enjoys an international following, but he is particularly pleased to be playing to a home crowd with this special curation of images brought together for just one day in Edinburgh.”

Corsie added: “David’s appeal is his innate ability to capture a significant moment in the natural environment – combined with the skills to tell a multi-layered story which allows the viewer the pleasure of unpicking what is going on in the scene.

“This promises to be a special night at Prestonfield, during which David will give a presentation and take us through his personal recollections of how these images were created and the creative process which brought them to life.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.