THE tenth anniversary of the unveiling of the Great Tapestry of Scotland will be marked on 1-3 September at the community arts project’s purpose-built visitors’ centre in Galashiels.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the tapestry last month.

Sandy Maxwell-Forbes, the centre’s director, said: “As well as placing our new royal panel in its permanent home for the very first time, as part of the national Doors Open Days festival we will be giving a select number of visitors an exclusive free opportunity to read the diaries of the tapestry’s core stitchers, which reveal some of the secrets behind its creation.

“They are gripping – full of intrigue and fascinating facts, which give a rich insight into the incredible skill, passion and thorough research that went into the tapestry’s production, and the friendships that were formed as a result.”

A major retrospective of the work of Scottish artist James Greer will open on Saturday at the Lillie Gallery in Milngavie.

Now aged 88, Greer has said that this will be his last exhibition.

More than 180 wood engravings will be on display until 28 October, as well as paintings and enamels from 1950 to the present day.

“I hope people will be able to see just how much my art meant, and continues to mean, to me, and the ways in which it can enrich your life,” said Greer.

Skye Beautyman has become the first artist to complete the mentorship programme run by Cowal Open Studios (COS).

Beautyman is now heading to Queen Margaret University in Musselburgh to study costume design and construction.

“The opportunity to learn alongside a selection of COS artists has been great and has taught me loads of new skills that I’ll hopefully be able to use as part of my university course and in later working life,” they said.

COS is also running an open weekend on 22-25 September.

The 20th Annual Scottish Open Chainsaw Carving Competition – better known as “Carve Carrbridge” – is due to take place on 2 September.

Twenty entrants will compete for the Claymore Trophy.

Sam Bowsher, the reigning champion, will compete against his father, Pete, and another father-son duo, Tim and Mike Burgess.

Bowsher said: “I am looking forward to returning to beautiful Carrbridge with the Claymore and my aim remains the same as previous years, to innovate and entertain the audience.”

