Artist supports golden eagle project

PRINTMAKER Lisa Hooper has won a competition to create a print that will promote the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project.

The Wigtownshire-based artist’s design will be used on a poster and information leaflets.

Hooper said: “I don’t normally do commissioned work, but this brief really grabbed me because of the subject matter and the great cause it was supporting.

“Up until 2006, I worked in conservation and have a lifelong passion for natural history.

“So, as a professional artist specialising in the creation of local landscapes of the south of Scotland and wildlife art, this project was the perfect fit for me.

“Wildlife art can awaken interest in and concern for the natural world and for me that’s important. I aim to create loose, observational art depicting creatures in their element.”

Philip Munro, the project’s community outreach officer, said: “We have designed our interactive leaflet to help us reach those who cannot access our beautiful natural world at this time.

“With Lisa Hooper’s stunning creation at its heart, we hope it will truly inspire people to take golden eagles under their wings and protect them for generations to come.”

