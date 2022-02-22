Artist Frank’s gunpowder work to show in London

Award-winning Scottish artist Frank To will be scoring a double whammy in his upcoming shows in London.

His work has caused an explosion of success as his gunpowder art pieces have been accepted to the prestigious Royal Society of British Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London in recognition for his highly innovative and outstanding draughtsmanship in drawing within the UK.

Furthermore, Frank will be represented by Masterpiece.art, in conjunction with Strange Tracey and Gormley’s Fine Art, at this year’s Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park, London.

Born in Falkirk in 1982, Frank graduated from the University of Huddersfield with a BA (Hons) Fine Art before going on to gain a Masters of Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone Art College.

In recent years he has exhibited alongside some of the greats of the international art scene, including Banksy, Jimmy Choo and Antony Gormley.

Frank is an art lecturer at Inverness College UHI whose unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors alike, including actor Sir Patrick Stewart (of Star Trek fame) and New York based Michel Witmer, who hangs Frank’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Frank said: ‘For me, being accepted by both the Royal Society of British Artists and Masterpiece.art is a celebration of my efforts during the two lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. During those uncertain times, I dedicated a majority of my time on developing my drawing skills.

‘I’ve mastered my craft and I think that the work that will be exhibited in London will show certain artistic and personal sides to me never shown before.

‘I am pleased to have the London art scene wanting to exhibit my work, especially the recent pieces that show me pushing my limits further. I hope that my recent successes inspire other Scottish contemporary artists to showcase in London.’

The Royal Society of British Artists is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill, concept and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing. The Royal Society of British Artists holds an open submission exhibition in central London each year. Founded in 1823, the Royal Society of British Artists was originally set up to rival the Royal Academy. Today the Society prides itself on exhibiting an eclectic mix of sculpture and paintings in all media.

Taking place at Battersea Park, The Affordable Art Fair has firmly established itself as one largest art fairs in the UK. With everything for sale between £50 and £7500, and a fresh and friendly approach to contemporary art, a day out at the fair is the easiest and most enjoyable way to view and buy art from more than 100 galleries under one roof.

Frank’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Society of British Artists Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from 3 March to 12 March. To will be represented by Masterpiece.art at the Affordable Art Fair at Battersea Evolution, Battersea Park, Queenstown Road, London SW11 4NJ from 10 March to 13 March.

Find out more about Frank’s work at www.franktoartist.com