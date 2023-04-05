Art gallery news round-up: Lawson, GoMA, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest art gallery news.

ARTIST Ron Lawson has used lighter tones for his latest exhibition at the Annan Gallery in Glasgow.

“I definitely focused on bringing that lighter feel to my work and it cheered me up during the winter months,” he explained.

Lawson, who takes his inspiration from the Hebrides, exhibits in galleries only twice a year.

His “Into Spring” solo show is at the Annan Gallery until 23 April.

Scottish artists Kathryn Kynoch and Mark Roscoe are taking part in the Royal Society of Portrait Painters’ 132nd annual exhibition on 4-13 May.

A total of 113 portraits by members of the society will go on show at the Mall Galleries, along with 117 portraits by non-members.

The show is billed as “the largest and most significant celebration of contemporary portrait painting in Europe”.

Almost 3,500 portraits were submitted for this year’s exhibition, a new record, and up from 2,800 last year.

Work by Glasgow-based artists Helen de Main and Mandy McIntosh has been brought together for the first time in a new show at the Dear Green Place’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA).

The “Repeat Patterns” show runs until 15 October in Gallery 3.

McIntosh said: “I am really pleased to have the chance to platform some of the practice-led and community-informed research I have been undertaking in the North East of Glasgow, particularly

Sighthill.”

De Main added: “Having access to Glasgow Museum’s extensive collections to carry out research for this project has been fascinating.”

April’s exhibitions at the Open Eye Gallery in Edinburgh feature Susie Leiper and Donald Provan.

Work by the two artists, who are both based in the capital, will be on show on 7-29 April.

“In ‘Fish, Fruit and F-Holes’, Provan presents still life paintings alongside the piscatorial depictions he has become known for,” explained the gallery.

“‘On High Hills’ explores the relationship between two of Leiper’s passions: painting and hillwalking.”

