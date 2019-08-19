Exhibitions at Royal Society of Edinburgh

The Royal Society of Edinburgh is playing host to a number of fascinating exhibitions this summer.

The RSE launched Curious, a month-long programme of talks, workshops, exhibitions and performances in the beautiful surroundings of its magnificent Victorian era building.

The exhibition At Risk Academics and Refugees (ARAR): A Portrait reflects the RSE’s commitment to recognising young professionals of outstanding talent from Scotland’s refugee and displaced migrant communities.

Three ARAR members of the RSE Young Academy of Scotland (YAS) sat for portraits with Glasgow-based portrait painter I.D. Campbell and the results are on display. Related events include discussions with the artist and sitters and three live painting sessions during which Iain finishes off his work using photographs of his subjects.

I Am Just My Words is a mixed-media installation which features members from Write to Life, a Freedom from Torture creative group based in London. Audiences meet Elif, Hasani, Jade, Yami and Anonymous through picking up a pair of headphones and listening to their stories and experiences of the Home Office’s substantive interview.

Women in Science in Scotland is a free photographic exhibition in the RSE reception area which will continue to attract attention with 26 portraits of some of the fantastic women working in science in Scotland today.

Visit https://www.rse.org.uk/curious-events/? fwp_curious_category=exhibition for more details.