University unveils Adam Smith tartan

THE University of Glasgow has created a tartan to mark the tercentenary of economist Adam Smith.

Smith began studying at the university when he was 14 years old and later returned as first its as professor of logic and then its professor of moral philosophy.

He also served as its rector in 1787.

Professor John Finch, head of the Adam Smith Business School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our connection with Adam Smith – his studies and writings introduced ideas, insights and concepts that were revolutionary in their day and shaped our understanding of economics in today’s world.

“We’ve designed a business school tartan to commemorate his life, work and the impact he is continuing to have in the world 300 years on from his birth.

“It’s a fitting tribute to our most famous alumnus.”

The tartan’s main thread is “university blue”, which represents “the Firth of Forth, where Smith would have watched ships coming and going to the rest of the world”.

“Subtle hints of green mark Smith’s time in Glasgow, and yellow represents the Kirkcaldy High badge, where Smith attended school,” the university added.

“A check of burgundy from the university’s brand colours ties it together.”

Lochcarron has woven the tartan into a lambswool scarf at its mill in Selkirk.

The scarf is available from the university’s gift shop and will go on sale on its website on Thursday.

The university is also running a series of “Smith Around the World” lectures to mark the 300th anniversary of Smith’s birth.

