Theatre company creates ‘Clanagrams’

THE Walking Theatre Company (TWTC), a social enterprise based in Argyll, is spreading cheer around the globe with innovative video messages from Scotland’s past.

Sadie Dixon-Spain, TWTC’s creative director, has invented the “Clanagram“, a personalised video greeting.

TWTC’s team of professional actors brings to life a selection of Scotland’s great names – recipients can become a member of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army and receive a message from the Young Pretender himself, receive a recitation of poetry by the National Bard, or hear a tale from Scotland’s most famous outlaw, Rob Roy.

Dixon-Spain described “Clanagrams” as “the perfect gift for those with Scottish heritage, Scots in exile, or simply lovers of all things Scottish – a unique message from a Scottish hero, sent to them directly to celebrate a special occasion, or simply just to make them smile”.

She added: “The arts have suffered immensely due to the covid-19 pandemic, and while tight restrictions continue to press pause on the live events industry, with the creation of digital performances and offerings such as ‘Clanagrams’, TWTC aims to continue finding innovative ways of performing, bringing theatre back to audiences, and offering creative professionals employment once again.”

