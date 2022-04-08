The May 2022 Scottish Field is out now

The latest issue of Scottish FIeld puts the focus on one of Scotland’s most endangered birds, the capercaillie.

In our May edition, our monthly wildlife feature sees Patrick Galbraith gets up close to the capercaillie, examining why it has become under threat as a species.

We also ask what price animal welfare? With the corporatisation of vet practices resulting in hefty bills, is animal welfare starting to suffer?

From present animals to beasts from the past as when it comes to dinosaur hunting, Edinburgh University’s Professor Steve Brusatte is the man for the job.

As a trailblazing photographer, Clementina Maude’s works are a rare insight into family life in the Victorian era, and contemporary landscape artist Helen Glassford showcases her spectacular work, inspired by the ever-changing land and seas.

For French photography duo Alexia Winterhalter and Fredinand Sexauer, venturing to the Highlands was like stepping onto a movie set, as we showcase their work.

We also feature the winner of The Glencairn Glass’ inaugural short story competition, with the winning story in this month’s magazine. The two runners-up stories feature on our website.

Scottish Field meets nature-obsessed Kevin Hughes who transformed Cally Gardens, at Gatehouse of Fleet into a wildlife haven, and bold colour and modern design are at the heart of a stunning Glasgow home in our monthly interiors feature.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘Spring has sprung and from now on we all get to spend an increasing amount of time outside. For me that means long walks, golf and tennis, and trips to the coast.

‘But as a food obsessive, it also means al fresco eating. Many of the best meals I’ve ever had have come straight from the ground, to be enjoyed immediately.

‘There’s the large paddock of kale and jerusalem artichokes that we found at our new house in Dumfriesshire years ago, which provided weeks of salads. The mackerel hoiked out of the sea on a sailing trip and immediately put in a small smoker. The scallops and razor clams caught and instantly cooked over an open fire. The huge brown trout my son Lochie caught which we barbecued on the rocks by the sea shore on Mull.

‘Whether it’s a pizza oven, a barbecue, the fancy new style of Egg outside cookers, a smoker, or even just an open fire, there is something magical about preparing and cooking food in the wild.

‘It turns out that this is a widespread peccadillo, certainly if the growing trend for eating out in the open is any guide. A growing number of caterers are specialising in al fresco entertaining.

‘So we’re glad to be able to introduce you to Ruaridh Emslie this month. A native of Stonehaven and a former chef in London’s fine dining kitchens, he has returned home to cook stunning food that’s “fresh, local and made with care and love” in the great outdoors. The results are stunning, and I hope we’ve given you the impetus and the ideas to make the most of Scotland’s larder.’

Talking of food, we also learn about the Freedom Bakery, which gives prisoners the opportunity to launch an exciting career in hospitality.

And our Mystery Diner reviews Glasgow’s Celentano’s, which has just earned a Bib Gourmand.

In our Credo column, JJ Chalmers, TV presenter and former Royal Marine, talks all things Scotland and Strictly Come Dancing.

In our regular columns, sourcing the perfect pair of trews is of the utmost importance to Alexander McCall Smith; Guy Grieve is bursting with pride, having witnessed his son take home the gold in the boxing ring; Fiona Armstrong reflects on the changing of the seasons; in field sports, it’s survival of the fittest, as Michael Wigan and his fellow anglers await the return of the sea-run salmon; in whisky, Blair Bowman talks of rare bottles, but the kudos of owning one could cost you a pretty penny; and in motoring, Neil Lyndon finds the Land Rover Discovery Sport PHEV may claim mystifying mileage capabilities, but its off-road handling is truly in a league of its own.

