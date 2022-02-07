The March 2022 Scottish Field is out now

The best of Scotland is at the heart of the March 2022 edition of Scottish Field.

We meet Gordon Ramsay, as the straight-talking multi Michelin starred celebrity chef and TV star talks about his new restaurant and why he always loves coming home to Scotland.

JJ Fenton is a Royal Marine turned photography aficionado, and he shares some stunning snaps of Scotland, including the charming coo that graces our cover.

We also meet Naomi Rae, the talented landscape artist who waxes lyrical about island life and rejoices in her ability to finally put down roots on the Isle of Arran.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘I love trivia, obscure facts and, for some reason, take a particular delight in etymology (celebrity lexicographer Susie Dent – if that’s not a tautology – would definitely be invited along to my perfect dinner party).

‘Two retired friends are currently sailing around the world and pause religiously each day to do an etymological quiz along the lines of the TV show Would I Lie To You?.

‘Inevitably, it has become increasingly obtuse and competitive, which sounds like my idea of a good night out. So I was delighted to find out recently that March is the Worm Moon.

‘This, I quickly discovered, is so-named because the last full moon of winter is the time when worm trails appear in the newly thawed ground. It is also, if you’re interested, known as the chaste moon, death moon, crust moon and sap moon, the latter after the tapping of the maple trees. Answers on a postcard about the origin of these other names.

‘This revelation whetted my appetite to know more. I soon discovered that January’s Wolf Moon is named after the howling of hungry wolves lamenting the scarcity of food in midwinter. It’s also known as the old moon and ice moon.

‘Who knew? Well, it turns out that the Native North Americans did because they are the ones that gave us the 12 (or 13) moons around which they based their calendar. I was, it transpired, born under the Full Corn Moon. Had I arrived a month earlier, I would have been born under the Sturgeon Moon. Now there’s a thought to end on…’

In our other features, we learn about Dunkeld-born nobleman William Drummond Stewart, who found an abundance of adventure in the Rockies

We look at the stories of inspirational Scots who have seen an epic challenge and jumped in head first.

Borders-based artist Michelle de Bruin has crafted a beautiful abode for Marchmont House’s nocturnal visitors, while intrepid explorer and Castaway TV star Mike Laird shares his Credo and tells of his epic adventures in 97 countries.

In homes and gardens, Humbie Dean garden in East Lothian is a cacophony of colour in which the daffodils take centre stage, while an old farmhouse near Selkirk needed an upgrade, and its new owners tackled every single challenge head on.

And in wildlife, ‘tree gossip’ and Mother Nature’s secrets are waiting to be revealed in the very air we breathe, while in field sports, Ross Ewing asks why deer stalking isn’t more openly available to qualified stalkers in national forest estates.

Our motoring column notes that despite its mundane exterior, Neil Lyndon finds the Suzuki Across a charming technical masterpiece.

And in food, the Mystery Diner is delighted to have his preconceptions of Ayrshire’s The Canny Crow challenged.

In our regular columns, the fictional world is a dreamland for Alexander McCall Smith, Guy Grieve pauses for thought at an historic site where the Bard himself once drank in the views, Fiona Armstrong partakes in a dreary pheasant shoot, but hadn’t realised the shooting party’s strict umbrella etiquette, Michael Wigan discusses two of the most hotly debated topics in angling – salmon farming and hatcheries, while sensory tasting experiences are on the rise and Blair Bowman is among the first to explore the growing trend.

The March edition priced £4.75 is now available in shops and online, and can be purchased from HERE.