The Lighthouse Family: Archive illuminating Robert Louis Stevenson legacy to be sold

He’s celebrated as one of the most notable writers of the nineteenth century, with classics such as Treasure Island, Kidnapped and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

But Robert Louis Stevenson hailed from a dynasty of lighthouse engineers. The author’s grandfather, Robert Stevenson, and his descendants designed most of Scotland’s lighthouses.

Now the spotlight is to fall on the written legacy left behind by these pioneering Scottish engineers at a Lyon & Turnbull auction.

On 7 February, an archive of the family’s personal papers, from the birth of Robert Stevenson in 1772, to the death of D. Alan Stevenson in 1971, will be sold by the auction house.

Also included in the Stevenson Collection, which spans 200 years and four generations, is an impressive illustrated manuscript of designs for signals between the Bell Rock Lighthouse and the Arbroath Signal Tower, the oldest working lighthouse in the UK.

‘This is a stunning archive from a family who made a huge contribution to not only Scottish, but British engineering,’ said Cathy Marsden, from Lyon & Turnbull.

‘Designing lighthouses, as you can imagine, was an extremely complex business, given the hazardous locations and the elements they had to withstand.

‘This collection gives an insight into some of the finest engineering minds over multiple generations. We’ve already had a great deal of interest in the auction and expect competitive and enthusiastic bidding.’

Situated off the coast of Arbroath and built over a three-year period between 1807 and 1810 into a sandstone and treacherous sandstone reef, it is considered Robert Stevenson’s most impressive construction.

Signals from the Bell Rock Lighthouse to the Arbroath Signal Tower contains 28 hand-drawn and coloured illustrations detailing the workings of the building’s copper balls and flags, the main method of signalling between the two buildings.

It was Robert Stevenson who invented intermittent flashing lights, for which he received a medal from the King of the Netherlands.

Stevenson’s prowess was not limited to lighthouses. He engineered infrastructure such as railways and bridges; Edinburgh’s Regent Bridge (1814) is one of his constructions.

Three of Stevenson’s sons followed in the family footsteps – Alan, David and Thomas, the latter the father of R.L. Stevenson – and designed lighthouses both at home and abroad.

Many of papers being auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull tell the story of the family and Robert’s and David’s construction plans and negotiations.

David Stevenson (1815 -1886) designed Edinburgh and Leith’s sewerage system.

A letter sent by David’s famous nephew, Robert Louis Stevenson from the yacht, The Heron, and a posed photograph of him in Samoa, also form part of the sale.

Alan Stevenson was the last of the Stevenson lighthouse engineers. A keen philatelist and bibliophile, his collection of rare stamps and atlases is also being sold.