February/March 2021 edition of Scottish Field is out now

The February/March 2021 edition of Scottish Field is now available in shops and online.

In this packed issue, we have six pages of recipes from The Great British Bake Off semi-finalist Flora Shedden, from Perthshire, who shares some top baking recipes to try at home

With the contents of Dunrobin Castle’s attic due to go on sale in the springtime, we take a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘I am not by nature a patient person. I have a short attention span and, apart from being absorbed in a book, film or good company, I am constantly about to be distracted.

‘So it came as something of a surprise that I found the first lockdown so much more tolerable than expected. With everyone confined to quarters, and any Fear Of Missing Out banished, I took great pleasure in the simple pleasures – walking the dog, reading books, a family Christmas and Hogmanay.

‘Like many people, I suspect, the second wave of enforced indolence outside of work has been far harder, especially as it has coincided with months of late mornings and early evenings.

‘The solution has been twofold. The first balm, now that we know there’s a vaccine, has been to plan. I now know where I really want to go on holiday, what projects I want to prioritise, which friends I most want to see.

‘The second salve for the sore of incarceration is to live life vicariously, and here Scottish Field has been a godsend. We’ve spent countless hours looking at photos detailing every aspect of Scottish life; we’ve talked to people whose lives make you simultaneously puce with pleasure and green with envy.

‘It’s been joyous to see people carrying on with their lives, making the best of things. After a few weeks off, we’ve tried to encapsulate that spirit.’

In other features, award-winning broadcast journalist Kirsty Wark gives her top tips on how to stay positive in a world full of bad news

Scottish Field’s wildlife columnist Cal Flynn takes a trip to uninhabited Swona to investigate the lives of the island’s feral cattle.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith’s says that even the best writers have faced rejection from publishers, Blair Bowman is champing at the bit to try 2021’s greatest new drams, while Fiona Armstrong is ageing like a fine wine and is ready for the next chapter in life.

In our independent schools feature, Scottish Field’s guide could help you find the perfect school for your child.

We also have our regular features, with property, interiors, food, drink, culture and more.

