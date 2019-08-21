Argyllshire Gathering prepares for the games

Some of the best bagpipers, strongest men, highest jumpers and top dancers in the world will take part in the Argyllshire Gathering’s Oban Games tomorrow (Thursday).

The 148th staging of the event, being held in Mossfield Park, will kick-off with the March of the Stewards, led by a mass band of competing pipers, from Station Square at 10.30am.

President of the games, Torquhil Campbell, 13th Duke of Argyll, said: ‘A lot of work goes into the organisation of these games and I should like to express my thanks to all who make them possible.’

A full programme of races, field and heavy events also gets under way at the stadium at 10.30am, while entertainment from Oban High School of Dance and Oban High School of Music will complement the traditional piping throughout the day.

An added attraction this year is the introduction of the Argyllshire Gathering Rugby Cup which will see two in-school teams from Oban High vying for the new trophy.