Taylor Swift spotted wearing £58 dress by Scottish designer

Taylor Swift has been spotted wearing a dress made by a Scottish designer while dining out in New York.

The 34-year-old singer was photographed wearing a olive-green velvet mini dress as she has dinner in Brooklyn with actresses Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz.

Award-winning Perthshire fashion label, Little Lies, has now confirmed they designed the ‘Sweet Jane Crushed Mini Dress’ Taylor was seen wearing.

The frock immediately sold out in all sizes after megastar was spotted wearing it, but is now available to pre-order for £58 from the Little Lies website.

Owner Jade Robertson couldn’t believe it when she saw Taylor in the dress. ‘We can’t believe it! I think we’re all still in a state of shock to be honest,’ said Jade.

‘To see one of the most recognisable people in the world wearing one of our designs is insane.

‘We were already massive Taylor Swift fans and having her seal of approval means so much to us.’

The indie Scottish family business is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Jade and Stuart who started the brand in 2015.

It began as an online boutique based out of the bedroom of their Scottish home, bringing together their love of music, style, and vintage.

The brand’s influences are key muses and subcultures, as opposed to current trends, resulting in a product that is timeless and appealing to their customers’ personal style.