Tattoo performers head for ball pit

FOUR of the performers from the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have taken time out to enjoy the capital’s biggest ball pit.

The perforners have been playing in the Electro Pipes section of the tattoo, which “fuses together traditional bagpipe melodies with contemporary electronic beats to craft a lively and vibrant experience”.

“The tattoo performers taking on the Electro Pipes set have been wowing crowds this month with their high energy, neon lit performance but swapped the Castle Esplanade for the bright disco lights and mesmerising mirrors at Ballie Ballerson as they plunged waist-deep into its famous ball pit,” said the tattoo.

The tattoo ends tomorrow, with tickets for next year’s show – entitled “Journeys” – go on sale on Monday.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.