Tall ship Glenlee is getting ship-shape

THE tall ship Glenlee on the River Clyde has secured £1.8 million of cash from the National Heritage Memorial Fund.

The cash will be used over the next two years to check and repair the hull, decks, and rigging of the ship, which is docked at Glasgow’s Riverside Museum.

This year, the 126-year-old vessel marks 30 years since its return to the Dear Green Place.

Glenlee is due to reopen to the public at the end of this month, before closing again next spring for further restoration work.

Fiona Greer, development director at The Tall Ship Glenlee, said: “This £1.8 million funding is a lifeline for maintaining our beloved Clyde-built vessel.

“The tall ship epitomises the last epoch of sailing ships in the world and has become such an iconic part of the Glasgow skyline and the city’s cultural heritage.

“Although there will be spells of closure in the coming years, we are keen to ensure minimum disruption to our loyal visitors and this funding will ensure all of the essential works required can be carried out as soon as possible.

“We look forward to seeing the transformation on board over the next two years so the tall ship Glenlee can continue inspiring, delighting and educating hundreds of thousands of people for many years to come.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.