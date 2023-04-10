Stroll through May’s issue of Scottish Field…

PERTHSHIRE is the star of the show in the latest issue of Scottish Field magazine, which is on sale now, both in shops and online.

Taggart actor Colin McCredie explains why he has his hometown of Perth and its theatre to thank for kick-starting his career.

Michelle Maddox and her team at Clootie McToot lift the lid on what it takes to make the best clootie dumpling.

Scone Palace opens its gates for an in-depth look at gardens that are fit for a king or a queen.

Meanwhile, the Mystery Diner gets away from it all at Moor of Rannoch.

Also in the May issue, columnist Alexander McCall Smith explains why he’s ready to live in a futuristic world, while celebrity chef Tom Kitchin shares his credo, including what he thinks makes a good cook.

Plus, don’t miss a thrilling tale from the winner of this year’s Glencairn Short Story Competition – The Dummy Railway by Francis Crawford – which explores Glasgow’s murderous underbelly.

