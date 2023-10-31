Star Trek star portrait puts artist on shortlist for national award

He shot to fame for his incredible gunpowder creations, and now renowned artist Frank To has been shortlisted for a prestigious award for his portrait of Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Frank has been recognised nationally as master draughtsman after being short-listed for the Guildford House Open Art Prize.

More than 1,000 entries were made for the prize, with 100 shortlisted, of which only two are from Scotland.

The portrait, entitled Kindest Regards, will be one of only 100 to go on show at an exhibition at the 17th century Guildford House in Surrey from November 25 to January 6.

Sir Patrick is one of a number of high-profile collectors of Frank’s art and unique technique.

Frank first met the actor, who plays Professor Xavier in the X-Men films, while studying at university in Huddersfield in 2000.

It is the latest success for the artist who was recently elected as co vice-president of the 132-year-old Society of Scottish Artists.

His work has also been accepted to the Royal Ulster Academy exhibition at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

‘I think if I’m being honest, the whole series of successes I’ve been having is humbling,’ Frank said.

‘I know that when it comes to my art, I want to continuously push myself so that I can discover new methods and possibilities such as my portrait of Sir Patrick Stewart who I know personally.

‘This piece was the one that got accepted into the Guildford House Open Art Prize.

‘By exceeding my limits both mentally and physically I’m striving to achieve a level of mastery in my craft which is contemporary art drawing draughtsmanship.

‘My constant need to challenge and better myself in my craft is now recognised by various art establishments.

‘I am very honoured and humbled to be officially elected as the co-vice president of the Society of Scottish Artists.

‘I’ve been a professional member of the society for several years and always set myself to promote and represent Scottish contemporary art.

‘I’m hoping with my recent appointment I can actually help contribute to the society and be part of its journey to further enhance its stance on the international contemporary art platform.’

Guildford House Gallery and art consultants Parker Harris created the new award and exhibition this year to showcase the best contemporary art from across the country.

The winner will be awarded £1,000 and a solo show.

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November issue of Scottish Field magazine.