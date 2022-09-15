St Mungo Museum in Glasgow reopens

THE St Mungo Museum of Religious Life & Art is reopening to the public.

St Mungo is the only public museum dedicated to religious life and art in the UK.

The museum – which is run by Glasgow Life, the city council’s arms-length cultural body – closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duncan Dornan, head of museums and collection at Glasgow Life Museums, said: “Since St Mungo Museum opened in 1993, we have worked with the local community to create imaginative displays, ground-breaking educational programmes, interfaith dialogue, and interesting topical exhibitions.

“Together, this has established the museum’s popularity and reputation as a neutral and safe space for encouraging dialogue and understanding, often of challenging topics.

“It’s wonderful news we are open and ready to welcome the public back to St Mungo’s.”

Phillip Mendelsohn, chair of Interfaith Glasgow, added: “As a city with many refugees and asylum seekers, sharing the story of the many faiths in the city is important in building community cohesion.

“The importance of St Mungo’s extends far beyond the city as it is one of the few museums of comparative religion in the world and is unique in the UK.

“We look forward to renewing our partnership working with the wonderful team at the museum and, especially, to being able to deliver our ever-popular ‘Faith to Faith’ events in person again.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss actor Cal MacAninch sharing his credo in October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.