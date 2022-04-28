Spring Fling flies the flag for Scots arts and crafts in Newcastle

Spring Fling is presenting work by some of Dumfries and Galloway’s finest artists and makers at the UK’s largest art, craft and design gallery.

The exhibition at The Biscuit Factory, Newcastle, opens on the evening of 13 May as part of The Late Shows event, and runs to 24 July. It features work by 20 past and present Spring Fling participants.

It will include ceramics, textiles, photography, painting, original prints, mobiles, furniture, mixed media and illustration and takes place to coincide with the 20th annual Spring Fling open studios weekend on 2-5 June.

Chris Bridgman, Upland Project Manager, who is organising this year’s Spring Fling, said: ‘The Biscuit Factory exhibition is a chance to fly the flag for the creative community in Dumfries and Galloway, letting people from across the north of England see the sheer range and quality of art and craft produced here.

‘An exhibition at a venue like this would be welcome at any time, but after years of COVID restrictions it’s a brilliant opportunity for our artists and makers to reconnect with the public.

‘We also hope that some of the exhibition visitors will be tempted to cross the border and pay us a visit during the Spring Fling open studios weekend.’

Many of the participants commented on how much they are looking forward to the exhibition.

Denize Zygadlo, a mixed media artist from Dunscore: ‘Having been involved with Spring Fling from its beginning I have enjoyed the developments that have unfolded throughout its 20 years of open studio events. Being able to exhibit work beyond Dumfries is one of the great benefits of being a part of Spring Fling, and the opportunity to exhibit at The Biscuit Factory this year is yet another bonus. To show work to a new audience outside D&G gives an artist the chance to reach fresh eyes and to see how their work sits in a wider context.’

She will be showing prints on cloth of a jacket that belonged to her mother in the 1950s.

Caroline Hone, a painter from Kirkcudbright: ‘I was last in Newcastle days before the first lockdown, it is exciting to be coming back to this dynamic city to exhibit at the Biscuit Factory. The Galloway landscape is my subject especially the area around the Solway Firth. I hope that my paintings transmit a sense of the beauty of this area.’

Ruth Elizabeth Jones, a ceramicist from Moniaive: ‘I’m looking forward to exhibiting at the Biscuit Factory and delighted to present my hand-built work south of the border for the first time. I’ll be showing a smoke-fired moon jar, and a selection of work from my Holding series. These hand-built vessels, made with textured clay, were developed in the lockdown. The work is a response to the holding position we all found ourselves in, and the extra pressure we have all had to contain through the pandemic. Moments of calm in a sea of chaos.’

Jay Rubinstein, a maker of wooden mobiles from Dundrennan: ‘The Biscuit Factory is a fantastic showcase for artists and craftspeople and their ability to give people the chance to see works in such an open and airy setting. There are few spaces I’ve seen which display such a range of applied art. It’s a place I’m always drawn to when visiting Newcastle.’

His pieces will include The Geese, the largest mobile he’s made and which is inspired by the flocks that come to Galloway every year. Then there is The Tyger, inspired by the famous Blake poem.

The range of work on show will be very broad. Alistair Hamilton, a photographer from Kirkcudbright, will be showing a series of images from his Lichen project.

He said: ‘These images are part of an ongoing series I have been making of lichen for a number of years. People also see patterns in lichen growth that resemble human-made maps. This is not a coincidence. Colonies of lichen grow towards one another, expanding to consume resources that they need to live until they meet. In the same way, human countries and settlements have expanded towards one another to take advantage of natural resources that allow their populations to thrive.’

Participating artists and makers –

Ceramics: Andy Priestman, Bargrennan; Archie McCall, New Abbey; Fitch & McAndrew, Corsock; Joshua Williams, Newton Stewart; Ruth Elizabeth Jones, Moniaive.

Painting: Caroline Hone, Kirkcudbright; Heather Blanchard, near Lockerbie; Heather M Nisbett, Kirkcudbright; Liz McQueen, Eskdalemuir; Patti Lean, Crossmichael, Castle Douglas.

Printmaking: Colin Blanchard, near Lockerbie; Lisa Hooper, Port William; Pamela Grace, Kirkpatrick Durham; Sarah Stewart, Wigtown.

Mixed Media: Denise Zygadlo, Dunscore.

Illustration: Ailsa Black, Carsethorn.

Photography: Alistair Hamilton, Kirkcudbright.

Textiles: Deborah Campbell, now in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde.

Furniture: Daniel Lacey, Langholm.

Mobiles: Jay Rubinstein, Dundrennan

The Biscuit Factory is at 16 Stoddart Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE2 1AN. See https://www.thebiscuitfactory.com.

Brochures can be ordered from the Spring Fling website and a downloadable version is also available. For further details visit www.spring-fling.co.uk.