Sir Ian Rankin shortlisted for major crime writing award for latest Inspector Rebus book

Sir Ian Rankin has been shortlisted for major crime writing award the McIlvanney Prize for his latest book featuring Inspector John Rebus.

Previous winners Callum McSorley, Denise Mina and Liam McIlvanney also make the shortlist. The winner is due to be announced as part of the Bloody Scotland festival in Stirling on 12 September.

Making up the shortlist is relative newcomer to the scene Tariq Ashkanani, who won the 2022 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize.

The prize recognises excellence in Scottish crime writing and is named in memory of William McIlvanney, author Liam’s father, who is often described as the godfather of Tartan Noir.

Last year’s prize was won by Christopher Brookmyre with The Cracked Mirror. Sir Ian, despite being one of Scotland’s best known crime writers, has never won the prize.

This year the prize is being judged by BBC Radio Scotland presenter, Nicola Meighan, arts journalist Arusa Qureshi and crime reviewer and regular contributor to the Bloody Scotland podcast, Gordon Mcghie.

Callum McSorley, who scooped the prize in 2023, is up for his novel Paperboy, while 2017 winner Denise Mina was selected for her book The Good Liar.

Liam McIlvanney, who took home the prize in 2018, is in the running with his novel The Good Father. Tariq Ashkanani has been shortlisted with his novel The Midnight King.

Kirsty Nicholson, design and marketing manager at the awards sponsor Glencairn Crystal, said: ‘Now in our sixth year of sponsoring these prestigious awards with the Glencairn Glass, the world’s official whisky glass, we continue to be incredibly impressed by the outstanding calibre of authors who take part.

‘The remarkable creativity and talent showcased in the McIlvanney Award never fails to inspire us – congratulations and good luck to all the finalists.’

