Sheep sculptures in ‘Flock to the Show’ public art trail heading to their final locations

More than 35 sheep sculptures which have travelled through Scotland as part of the ‘Flock to the Show’ public art trail are heading to their final locations.

The sculptures were commissioned by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) – the body that organises the Royal Highland Show – in order to promote the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships, which take place at the show on 22-25 June.

The 38 sculptures have toured in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire, and Dumfries & Galloway and will be at locations across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Scottish Borders until 4 June.

Artists who designed a sheep include Charlotte Brayley from Comrie – whose art project, which was based on her pet sheep, Alan, helped pay for her wedding.

Portuguese artist Adriana De Matos moved to Edinburgh in 2014, where she immediately fell in love with the beauty of Scotland’s flora and fauna.

Adriana was inspired by the concept of the ‘Black Sheep’, when creating her sheep ‘Sheep Will Rock Ewe’.

Painted as a fabulous rock star, the sheep echoes the Glam Rock and Metal bands Adriana idolised as a rebel teenager, during her very own ‘Black Sheep’ phase.

The flock will be auctioned in September this year to raise funds that will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects in the rural sector dedicated to mental health, sustainability, succession and women in agriculture.

James Logan, director at RHASS said: ‘Flock to the Show has reached its final leg and this is everyone’s last chance to see these fantastic sculptures out and about across Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

‘Raising awareness not only of the great charitable work that RHASS does, the trail is also highlighting some important causes in the rural sector, including mental health and climate change.’

