Scottish folk band Mànran back with new music – and see when they are on tour

Celebrated Scottish folk trailblazers Mànran are back with a new single.

Marking a distinct departure from the band’s signature sound, the track, Something that I Said, ventures into darker, pop-inflected territory.

Written by band members Kim Carnie and Aidan Moodie it explores the emotional chaos of a relationship bound to fail — and the irresistible pull to see it through anyway. It is set to be released on 16 May.

‘Pulling this song together was some of the most fun we’ve had,’ Kim said.

‘The song’s energy called for something darker – and that gave us the freedom to play and push outside our usual sound.’

The release comes as the band gears up to celebrate 15 years at the forefront of the Scottish music scene this summer.

With a growing global following, award-winning albums, and sold-out shows across more than 30 countries, Mànran remains a powerhouse of tradition and innovation.

Upcoming Tour Dates 2025:

31st May – Festival Conrnamusam de Olot, Girona (ES)

12th June – WITZENHAUSEN, Werra-Wiesen (DE)

13th June – SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, Loreley Freilichtbühne (DE)

20th June – EDINBURGH The Royal Highland Hoolie

27th June – Portsoy Boat Festival

5th July – Gairloch Highland Gathering

10th July – Stonehaven Folk Festival

13th July – TIREE, TMF

25th July – FOCHABERS, Speyfest

7th August – SION, Guinness Irish Fest (CH)

8th August – EDINBURGH, Fringe By The Sea

9th August – INVERURIE, The Tainstone Centre

23rd August – SOUTH WALES, Between The Trees Festival

28th August – TONDER FESTIVAL (DK)

13th September – FORT WILLIAM, Lochaber Live

