Scottish folk band Mànran back with new music – and see when they are on tour

Celebrated Scottish folk trailblazers Mànran are back with a new single.
Marking a distinct departure from the band’s signature sound, the track, Something that I Said, ventures into darker, pop-inflected territory.
Written by band members Kim Carnie and Aidan Moodie it explores the emotional chaos of a relationship bound to fail — and the irresistible pull to see it through anyway. It is set to be released on 16 May.
‘Pulling this song together was some of the most fun we’ve had,’ Kim said.
‘The song’s energy called for something darker – and that gave us the freedom to play and push outside our usual sound.’
The release comes as the band gears up to celebrate 15 years at the forefront of the Scottish music scene this summer.
With a growing global following, award-winning albums, and sold-out shows across more than 30 countries, Mànran remains a powerhouse of tradition and innovation.
Upcoming Tour Dates 2025:
- 31st May – Festival Conrnamusam de Olot, Girona (ES)
- 12th June – WITZENHAUSEN, Werra-Wiesen (DE)
- 13th June – SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, Loreley Freilichtbühne (DE)
- 20th June – EDINBURGH The Royal Highland Hoolie
- 27th June – Portsoy Boat Festival
- 5th July – Gairloch Highland Gathering
- 10th July – Stonehaven Folk Festival
- 13th July – TIREE, TMF
- 25th July – FOCHABERS, Speyfest
- 7th August – SION, Guinness Irish Fest (CH)
- 8th August – EDINBURGH, Fringe By The Sea
- 9th August – INVERURIE, The Tainstone Centre
- 23rd August – SOUTH WALES, Between The Trees Festival
- 28th August – TONDER FESTIVAL (DK)
- 13th September – FORT WILLIAM, Lochaber Live
