SCOTTISH FIELD magazine’s June 2022 issue is out now, both in shops and online.

The South of Scotland is the star of this month’s magazine, which explores some of the region’s hidden gems.

Inside this issue, you’ll meet accomplished artist Selena Wilson, discover a charming mushroom-shaped home on the banks of Loch Ken in Dumfries, and find out about the St Abbs lifeboat crew.

Wilson learnt her craft in Italy, and now works in a mixture of paint, clay, and textiles, depending on where the muse takes her.

Also inside the June issue, television host Danni Menzies talks about a life moulded by her free-range – and occasionally feral – childhood on an idyllic Kenmore farm in Perthshire.

Tom Chisholm and Rupert Waites, the two foragers and foodie entrepreneurs behind Buck & Birch, share their recipes and details of their mission to help redefine food.

Once you’ve read their recipes, check out Scottish Field wine columnist Peter Ranscombe’s full reviews of the matching bottles on his drinks blog.

The winners of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards showcase wild Scotland at its best.

Plus, explore the legacy of “The Fox of Glencoe” – Hamish MacInnes was a man of the mountains who left an incredible legacy for modern day adventurers.

Don’t forget, keep up-to-date with what’s going on throughout Scotland in between issues of the magazine by visiting Scottish Field’s news pages.