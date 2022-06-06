The July issue of Scottish Field is available now, both in shops and online.

Inside, you’ll find the best stories from throughout Scotland.

Photographer Kimberley Grant reveals our nation’s adventurous side in the latest Wild Guide Scotland.

Fashion icon Patrick Grant talks all things rugby, reading, and the importance of binge-worthy television.

With the 150th Open Championship on the horizon, golf is returning to its rightful home in St Andrews, and we look back at the town’s golfing heritage.

Among our homes and gardens, we find out why a lighthouse keeper’s cottage in the far north won over the hearts of owners Stephen and Ben Makin, while former Scottish Ballet dancer Andy Peasgood turns his hand to sowing, cultivating, and landscaping.

Glasgow artist Frank To shows us how he uses gunpowder to create paintings with impact, while Clare Coghill of Café Cùil in Carbost shares seven delectable recipes that are inspired by Skye’s natural larder.

Don’t forget, once you’ve read Clare’s recipes then check out Scottish Field wine columnist Peter Ranscombe’s bottles to match in his full reviews online.

And finally, we ask if Scotland is ready for the return of the lynx?

