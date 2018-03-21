Scots of note added to UK’s historical biography

Prominent Scots are among 216 contemporary individuals who have been added to the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography (DNB).

The latest update of the DNB has been published, and gathers biographies from stand out men and women who transformed the UK in one way or another.

The online edition of the Oxford DNB now includes people who died in 2014 or beforehand.

Biographies from the likes of Scottish MPs, musicians, broadcasters, mathematicians and war heroes are the latest addition to the DNB which has 60,509 life stories already.

Margo MacDonald who was born in 1943 trained as a PE teacher while also an interest in politics which saw her win Glasgow Govan for the Scottish National Party in 1973 through a by-election.

After only spending 78 days as an MP, Margo still remained a popular figure in Scottish politics mainly as an independent. She was known for her charisma, dress sense and political views.

Born in Grangemouth 1920, Alan Davie was one of the most prominent post war artists from Scotland. This was shown by winning many awards including the Saltire award in 1997 – his deeply philosophical approach to painting is displayed in more than 50 public collections worldwide.

Nigel Walker, a criminologist who was born in China but brought up in Edinburgh, completed his PhD here after war service with the Lovat Scouts. Following this he held the top in Oxford and Cambridge in criminology and also leading authority on sentencing and imprisonment.

Kathryn Findlay born in 1953, best known for her work in Japan where her striking and original designs included the Truss Wall House and the Soft and Hairy House. She returned to Scotland later in life and taught at Dundee University and still her work continues to be admired by fellow architects.

