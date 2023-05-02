Scotland gets ready for the coronation

COMMUNITIES throughout Scotland are preparing for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Glasgow’s lord provost, Jacqueline McLaren, will this morning become the first person to sign the Dear Green Place’s “Book of Congratulations” to mark the coronation.

She will sign the book in the foyer of the City Chambers, before it’s opened to the public to sign up until Friday.

In Aberdeen, “The King’s Coronation Family Celebration” is due to take place on Sunday at Duthie Park.

Coronation-themed packs are also being delivered to nursing homes and sheltered housing complexes in the Granite City.

David Cameron, Aberdeen’s lord provost, said: “This is a historic moment in our history – and everyone has a chance to be a part of it whilst enjoying the celebrations we have planned.”

Coronation celebrations are already underway in the Western Isles, where the blue team beat the red team 2-1 on Saturday in the coronation youth shinty match for the Lord of The Isles Trophy.

The-then Duke of Rothesay donated the trophy in 1997, but it’s been 18 years since it was last contested.

Lord-lieutenant Iain Macaulay said: “The King has served our country with distinction as Prince of Wales for [more than] 60 years and we take this opportunity to celebrate this historic and joyous occasion.

“King Charles has visited the Western Isles on a number of occasions and the ccoronation youth shinty match for the Lord of The Isles Trophy – which he donated in 1997 – is particularly special and relevant.”

Taking tea along the ‘coronation road’

Meanwhile, historian Ann Lindsay and writer Sal Robertson have been retracing the route of the “coronation road” that Scottish monarchs followed from Falkland Palace in Fife to be crowned on the stone of destiny at Scone Palace.

Lindsay and Robertson are visiting tearooms between the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh and Scone Palace as part of their adventures for their website, www.tearoomexplorers.com

Lindsay, who wrote books including Hidden Scotland and Lost Perthshire, said: “There are many variations of the route – however, many started in Holyrood and went via Falkland Palace to Scone – crossing the Tay at Elcho Castle.

“The royal train would have taken many days to complete the route.”

Venues prepare for the festivities

Businesses throughout Scotland are also busy marking the coronation.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is docked in Leith, is serving a “coronation cream tea special” and running “king’s coronation private evening tours” of the vessel, which was once used by the royal family.

Its sister ship, Fingal, a former Northern Lighthouse Board tender that now serves as a hotel, is also offering a “special coronation package”.

Meanwhile, the Caledonian Hotel up the road in Edinburgh is also offering a “coronation package” in its “King Charles III Suite”, named in honour of the new monarch.

In Angus, Glamis Castle – the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III’s grandmother – is hosting one-hour tours of its gardens on Saturday to mark the coronation.

Steven Cumming, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer an alternative day out for families to celebrate the coronation and make a day of memories during the holiday weekend.

“It is going to very special day with something for everyone to enjoy and remember.”

‘Coronation pheasant’

You’ve heard of coronation chicken – but how about coronation pheasant?

Promotional body British Game Assurance (BGA) has come up with a coronation pheasant recipe to mark this weekend’s festivities as part of its “Eat Game” campaign.

“The versatility of wild game has previously been celebrated by the new monarch himself, who once created his own version of the Greek dish moussaka, but with grouse instead of lamb,” explained BGA.

“He said: ‘It doesn’t always have to be lamb – in other words, groussaka!’”

