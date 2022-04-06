Royal Scots Club announce first guests of 2022

The Royal Scots Club have announced the first of their Literary Lunches in 2022 will feature Louise Welsh discussing her latest book The Second Cut.

Welsh’s thrilling and atmospheric book marks the return of Glasgow-based Auctioneer Rilke, which Val McDermid said: ‘I doubt I’ll read a better book this year.’

Scottish Field’s review of the book can be read HERE.

When Rilke’s old friend Jojo washes up dead, Rilke delves into the dark side of Glasgow to discover what happened to Jojo.

James Oswald will join Louise Welsh at the Literary Lunch. Oswald whose book All That Lives, the latest in the Inspector Tony McLean series, was inspired by the unearthing of remains during the Edinburgh tram works in Leith.

When two bodies are discovered buried in exactly the same way, 700 years apart, Inspector McLean finds himself drawn into the investigation.

This spine-chilling event will be hosted by Jackie McGlone who chairs a number of events every year at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and has also mediated at author events at the British Library, in London, and at various venues in New York.

The Literary Lunch will be held on Friday 22 April at The Royal Scots Club, Edinburgh.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite or via The Royal Scots Club for the Scottish Thriller Literary Lunch.

The Literary Lunch is open to all, members and non-members alike, and will provide an excellent opportunity to hear from two of Scotland’s most exciting thriller writers.

Tickets are available for £45 per person for members and £50 per person for non-members. Bookable in advance via Eventbrite or by emailing events@royalscotsclub.com

Tickets include a glass of sparkling wine on arrival and two course lunch with a selection of sweet treats.

The Literary Lunch event will be held at noon on 22 April at The Royal Scots Club, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE.

