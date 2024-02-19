Review: The Wizard of Oz

Having appeared in a production of the Wizard of Oz myself at the grand old age of 10, I was delighted to take my 10 year old daughter to a live performance of the beloved musical at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre, writes Fiona Bennett.

I honestly didn’t know what to expect, neither did my daughter as she exclaimed before the curtains went up: ‘How are they going to do this?’

Aunty Em and Uncle Henry kick off the show with Dorothy and her much loved Toto. It felt like slipping on a warm pair of slippers as we relaxed and settled further into our chairs.

Just as we looked out for Glinda to glide down from the rafters in her princess dress, we were delightfully surprised as she rode in on a motorbike. This modern twist continued throughout the performance, however, not so much as to take away from the story that we all know and love.

Dorothy’s performance was flawless and her standing ovation at the end was deserved. We thoroughly enjoyed the Vivienne’s portrayal of the Wicked Witch, and she received a very deserved rapturous applause. Additionally, Gary Wilmot’s Wizard was entertaining and lovable.

Finally, the heartless tin man, cowardly lion and the brainless scarecrow stole the show for my daughter. Especially the scare crow whose performance had her roaring with laughter.

For a little girl who bores easily this performance was a huge success. Of the three, the lion had my heart with his performance. I was surprised to see so many adults on their own, perhaps nostalgia pulling them to the show.

Whatever the reason, the audience was full, and the standing ovation told me that everyone felt the same as us. I highly recommend this show for any age.

The show will tour Glasgow and Aberdeen in July 2024. www.wizardofozmusical.com