Review, Bill Bailey Thoughtifier: ‘Very diverse, very funny…very good’

Bill Bailey is very diverse, very funny, very good in Thoughtifier, says Alister Tenneb.

★★★★★

I have seen Bill Bailey perform on three previous occasions and was slightly anxious that I might suffer from a degree of weariness and regurgitation of previous material as I have with many comedians on repeat visits.

But I am glad to say that his show Thoughtifier delivers a 100% original performance. Bill’s a hugely likeable character with a great and varied range of material.

His appearance and winning of Strictly Come Dancing has increased his popularity and reach globally and it’s easy to understand why.

No Bill Bailey show would be complete with the numerous and varied musical treats – this time from instruments as diverse as Kalimba, Laser harp and Turkish Saz-Baglama.

The songs and musical numbers throughout the show give a chance for him to show off his considerable skill and songwriting ability.

He’s also enthusiastically knowledgeable about music expanding, with the aid of a few dittys, on the premise that Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major is the cornerstone of so many modern pop songs.

It’s not all about songs, he’s one of those comedians who has his zeitgeisty finger on the pulse and uses this to open up all sorts of modern social references and not falling into the hackneyed trap of lazy nostalgia – see Peter Kay

Bill also has excellent and skilled audience interaction throughout, not easy in a big theatre. From a two way quantum physics interaction, a sound Mexican wave and audience participation with a rendition of Strauss’ also sprach Zarathustra on Bluetooth juggling balls – no, really.

It’s a long show coming in about two and a half hours, with a break, but he fills it and keeps you wanting more.

Very diverse, very funny, very good. Needless to say, next time Bill’s in town I’ll be going along, yet again.

Bill Bailey performed Thoughtifier to a sold out audience at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Read more Fringe Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.