Record breaking £6,000 raised for SSAFA

A record breaking £6,000 has been raised for Armed Forces charity SSAFA.

The incredible sum was raised at the charity’s annual Borders clay shoot at Bisley Braidwood in Selkirk.

Twenty-one teams took part in the clay shoot, all in aid of a good cause.

A gun from one team, Lieutenant General (Ret’d) John Cooper, said: ‘This was another fantastic clays competition organised by Borders SSAFA and supported so well by Bisley at Braidwood.

‘The organisation was superb, the competition was sharp but good-humoured and some really good shots produced some outstanding scores.

‘As a King’s Own Scottish Borderer, it made me proud so see the Scottish Borders doing so much for such a good cause as SSAFA.

‘Thanks go to everyone involved for raising £6,000.’

Adrian Lucas DL, chairman of SSAFA Borders Branch, added: ‘This is the second year SSAFA Borders has staged a clay shoot at Bisley near Selkirk, and while the event has raised a tremendous amount of money for the veterans that we serve, of equal importance is that it has spread the word of what we do.

‘For example, last year one of the teams ‘adopted’ SSAFA as its chosen charity.

‘For such an influential and well-connected group to do so is a major influential factor for our branch.

‘But none of this would have been possible without the hard work and alacrity of our awareness team, Major John Currie and volunteer Jane Dickson.

‘So, a huge thank you to them and the contribution of Bisley, the teams, all those who contributed to a wonderful day for a fantastic charity.’

For more information – including how to volunteer or fundraise for SSAFA, or how to access support – visit ssafa.org.uk/borders.

