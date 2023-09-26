Pulp announced as the headline act for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations

Pulp has been announced as the headline act for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Fronted by Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield band will bring in the bells against a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and will be their first live show in the capital for 20 years.

‘When your grandkids ask “Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?” What will your answer be?’ Cocker said.

‘Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.’

Hits including Disco 2000, Common People and Do You Remember The First Time are likely to be on the setlist for the Hogmanay gig.

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party will welcome 40,000 revellers into Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street, to party their way into 2024.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party, whose previous headliners have included Pet Shop Boys, Mark Ronson and Franz Ferdinand.

Tickets to the Pulp gig – due to go on sale on Friday morning – will cost £75, while briefs for the Street Party cost £28.50.

Directors of UniqueAssembly who create and produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council said: ‘Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay.

‘We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party.

‘This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don’t miss out.’

