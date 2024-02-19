Photo Essay: Water of Leith & Dean Village

When living in a city, it can be difficult to get away from the hustle and bustle, especially if you aren’t able to travel out into the countryside.

Luckily, Edinburgh is not only a place of vibrant and exciting opportunities, but it is also home to a number of beautiful walks that provide a little respite in nature. For this photo essay, I decided I would spend some time alone and walk down part of the Water of Leith, starting near the Gallery of Modern Art.

Some people may disagree, but when on these types of walks, I much prefer keeping my eyes and ears completely open – this way I am completely free to absorb everything that’s around me, whether that be the sounds, smells or sights. I am free to absorb it all without being distracted by my phone or music.

Of course it helped that it was a glorious day when I visited. But no matter the weather, the Water of Leith remains one of my favourite paths. From its amazing wildlife to its picturesque views, there is something to notice at every turn. At the beginning of my wander there were hundreds of varieties of plants and flowers to see wherever I looked, with various colours and smells bursting out.

It is a public path with dog walkers, runners and families, but when you switch off your busy thoughts and switch on all your senses in a place like this, you truly feel alone – this is no bad thing. Further down the walk you come across Dean Village, which is introduced by a large waterfall. Although perhaps one of the more tourist-filled areas of the walk, Dean Village never fails to impress. It boasts glorious Renaissance and Gothic architecture alongside the calming riverbed and is something not to be missed.

Not far from Dean Village is the Dean Bridge. It is a magnificent sight to see with its arches rising a mighty 106 feet above the river. Built in 1833 by the design of Thomas Telford, the bridge takes you from the city centre towards the Firth of Forth. When standing beneath it, you feel no bigger than an ant on its way back to the colony.

Nearby you start to see various private gardens surrounding the river as well as a church or two. Despite the fact that the gardens are for residents only, you are free to admire them from behind the fence and have a look at whatever wildlife and plants might live there. My personal favourite attraction of the walk is St. Bernards Well, a beautiful Greco-Roman structure containing a well that was once believed to have healing powers, described by its inscription ‘Bibendo Valeris’ which translates as ‘Drink and You Will Be Well’. Even if you don’t believe in the legends, I hope you find joy in admiring the magnificent statue of the Greek Goddess of Health, Hygeia.

Not far from Hygeia is where you can exit the walk at Stockbridge, leading to various routes to the town centre or all the way to Leith. It’s walks like these that are the more discreet, beating hearts of the city. When you are someone like me who comes from the Highlands originally, it can sometimes be gut-wrenching to feel so far away from home, but it’s places like the Water of Leith that allow you to feel just that little bit closer and that little bit happier, thanks to the simple act of being immersed in nature for a few hours.