Perth’s £2.5m Royal National Mòd lift

THE Royal National Mòd gave Perth an economic boost, according to new figures.

More than 7,500 people attended the nine-day celebration of Gaelic language, music, and culture last October.

Together, they pumped £2.5 million into the local economy.

Experts think the Fair City could enjoy a further £1m boost if visitors return.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, convener of Perth & Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, said: “The return of the Mòd to Perth was a huge success as a competition and the economic impact it delivered for Perth.

“The Mòd not only delivered a significant boost to local businesses it also demonstrated what a great host city Perth is, both in terms of the venues we have and the warm welcome we gave to visitors last year.

“Before last year, Perth had not hosted the Mòd since 2004 and I hope it is not another 18 years before it returns.”

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, the body that organises the Mòd, added: “It is such a vital festival in the calendar of the Gaelic community and one that we know year on year has a massive cultural and economic impact on host towns and cities across Scotland.

“Perth was no different, with the Mòd generating a sizable economic boost to the city and surrounding areas, as well as stimulating interest in Gaelic language and culture.

“An Comunn congratulates everyone involved in the 2022 Royal National Mòd and we are very much looking forward to this year’s event in Paisley.

“We hope to see a continued upward trajectory in participants and visitors as we head to Renfrewshire this October.”

