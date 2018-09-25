Two Scottish cities make it to the UK’s funniest list

Scotland’s big two are in the top 10 list of the funniest cities in the UK.

Liverpool took the top spot when Comedy Central Live polled the nation to explore the places and people Brits find the funniest, but Glasgow took fifth and Edinburgh sixth.

Glasgow has bred comedians as diverse as Billy Connolly, Chic Murray, Robbie Coltrane, Frankie Boyle and Kevin Bridges over the years.

But when Glaswegians were asked which city, other than their own, contains the funniest people, 52% of people interviews from Glasgow thought the funniest people were in Edinburgh.

If you favour off-colour gags, Glasgow came top of the list for dirty humour, winning with 12.3 % of votes, just squeaking in ahead of Newcastle (12.1 %), Liverpool following in third (11.7%) and Manchester fourth (10.8%). Edinburgh featured in ninth place (2.8%).

The survey also found that people in Edinburgh ‘Laugh Out Loud’ 13 times a day, more than the national average of 11. However, Londoners laugh more than anyone else – cracking up on average 15 times a day.

The study also sheds light on the type of humour most beloved by the people of Edinburgh and nearly a third opted for sarcasm, ranking it top of the list of what they find funny. Observational humour also floats their boats, with 14% of the votes.

Norwich picked up the title for heckling capital of Britain, with a massive 40% of residents claiming to have interrupted a comedian’s performance with a joke of their own, whereas in Edinburgh only 17% will heckle.

All of the people surveyed from Edinburgh feel that laughter is the best medicine, while 90% of people from Edinburgh feel sense of humour is more important in a partner than good looks.

The top ten funniest cities were: 1, Liverpool, 23%; 2, Newcastle, 14%; 3, London, 12%; 4, Manchester, 10%; 5, Glasgow, 10%; 6, Edinburgh, 4%; 7, Bristol, 3%; 8, Birmingham, 3%; 9, Belfast, 3%; 10, Brighton, 2%.

A Nation of Laughs is the new study commissioned by Comedy Central Live, a three-day comedy festival taking place in Southampton in October, to delve into the comedy habits of the nation. The festival features an unbeatable line-up of comedians from all over the country, north and south, including from each of the top ten funniest cities in the UK.

The study, which was released today, has reignited the age-old ‘north versus south’ debate and turned up a new trump card for northerners – they are officially funnier than their southern counterparts.

A massive 74 percent of the nation believe that northerners are naturally hilarious and even 61 percent of people who live down south admit their northern brethren are more comedic than them.

Penny Brough, VP marketing, creative and communications, Comedy Central Live said: ‘Northerners may have come out top in the comedy stakes but we know southerners are just as funny and for one weekend, 5-7 October, we’ll be making Southampton the funniest place in Britain.

‘We have an unbeatable and diverse line up of comedians from across the whole country, cracking all types of jokes that will suit all comedy tastes.’

Tickets for Comedy Central Live are on sale now.