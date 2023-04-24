‘Thrown’ wrestling play tours Highland Games circuit

THROWN, a play that inspired by Scottish backhold wrestling, is going out on tour around the Highland Games circuit before a run at this summer’s Edinburgh Internaional Festival.

The play, written by Nat McCleary and staged by the National Theatre of Scotland, will visit towns and villages that host Highland Games, along with community halls, from 3 July.

It will then land in Edinburgh for a run at the festival on 3-27 August.

The all-female cast consists of Efè Agwele, Maureen Carr, Lesley Hart, Adiza Shardow, and Chloe-Ann Tylor.

McCleary said: “At its heart, Thrown explores belonging and identity through questioning what it is to be Scottish now.

“As someone who wrestles with identity, backhold wrestling seemed to be the perfect conduit for exploring a sense of self, belonging, notions of Scottishness and their place on a personal and national level at this moment in time.

“Audiences can expect a show that is honest, funny, and unapologetic.”

The play is touring to:

Victoria Hall in Dunblane, in association with Bridge of Allan Games;

Queen’s Hall in Dunoon, in association with Cowal Gathering;

Victoria Halls in Helensburgh, in association with Helensburgh & Lomond Games;

Mull Theatre in Tobermory, in association with Mull Highland Games;

Glenlivet Public Hall; Victoria & Albert Halls in Ballater; Rockfield Centre in Oban; Birnam Arts Centre in Dunkeld, and Gathering Hall in Portree.

