The Shark is Broken tells the untold story of Jaws

The world premier of a play based on the diaries of film star Robert Shaw about the making of Jaws is to take palce at the Fringe.

The late movie star’s son Ian and Joseph Nixon have written The Shark Is Broken, a hilarious snapshot in a behind the scene look at Steven Spielberg’s career defining movie, which offers startling behind the scenes insights into one of the greatest Hollywood blockbusters of all time.

Three iconic actors, Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss, are tortuously confined together on the Orca while filming, enduring endless delays, studio politics, foul weather and a constantly broken mechanical shark called Bruce.

In this claustrophobic atmosphere conversation soon deteriorates into actor insecurities, competing egos, petty rivalry and excessive alcohol consumption.

Shooting The Breeze is a Brighton based theatre production company founded by Ian Shaw, Duncan Henderson and David Mounfield.

It is committed to creating work that challenges performers and audience alike. Focusing on accessible yet cerebral entertainment it has produced three shows so far, and already won a Fringe Review Award for Outstanding Theatre.

Also in Studio 3 in repertory with The Shark Is Broken, TTI and Shooting The Breeze are presenting a reworking of their award nominated five star show, Guys, Dolls & Pies by Damon Runyon, featuring further tales of the well-loved characters from Guys And Dolls.

Venue: Assembly George Square – Studio 3

Dates:2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th August

Time: 11am (12.10pm)

Box office: 0131 623 3030

Online: www.assemblyfestival.com