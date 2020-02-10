Scottish Opera’s Little Fox ventures round Scotland this spring

Scottish Opera’s hit show Fox-tot!, an opera for children aged 12-24 months, returns this spring for a tour around Scotland, following a five-star run at the Edinburgh Festvial Fringe 2019.

Fox-tot! will be performed at Becon Arts Centre, Greenock; Perth Theatre, Perth; Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen; Bonar Hall, Dundee and Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, from Friday 20 March to Saturday 4 April.

Composed by Giuseppe Belli and Emma Belli, the 45-minute show for toddlers is a mix of music and puppetry, performed by mezzo-soprano and former Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Bethan Langford, and counter-tenor Danial Keating-Roberts. They will be joined by cellist Laura Sergeant and percussionists Michael D Clark and Darren Gallacher.

Fox-tot! tells the story of a little fox sent on an adventure to explore the world and follow the footsteps of other creatures, including a cat, a butterfly and a frog. But, as Mother Vixen guides her cub through life, will the little one discover what it takes to become an excellent fox?

The show, sung in English, encourages the curiosity of Scottish Opera’s youngest audience members with an interactive set they can explore and play in.

Scottish Opera’s director of outreach and education, Jane Davidson, commented that Fox-tot! ‘is a real treat for small eyes and ears as toddlers are welcomed into the magical, autumnal world of Fox and his friends.

‘As much fun for the adults as for the little ones, this is one of those rare occasions when everyone can enjoy a shared musical experience that works equally well as a miniature one-act opera as it does a leafy playground full of tactile toys and intriguing sounds.’

Meanwhile, Fox-tot! director Roxana Haines encourages youngsters and their families to join Little Fox on a journey of play and discovery, saying ‘You’re free to roam in this magical world, as Fox tries out being a cat, a frog and a butterfly. No matter who Fox becomes, Mother Vixen’s unconditional love is always there.’

Performance dates:

Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

Fri 20 Mar, 10am & 11.30am

Sat 21 Mar, 10am

Joan Knight Studio, Perth Theatre

Tue 24 Mar, 11.30am

Wed 25 Mar, 10am & 11.30am

Cowdray Hall, Aberdeen

Fri 27 Mar, 10.30am & 12pm

Sat 28 Mar, 10.30am & 12pm

Bonar Hall, Dundee

Tue 31 Mar, 10am & 11.30am

Wed 1 Apr, 10am & 11.30am

Eden Court, Inverness

Fri 3 Apr, 10am & 11.30am

Sat 4 Apr, 10am & 11.30am

Find out more on Scottish Opera’s website. You can also follow Scottish Opera on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ScottishOpera