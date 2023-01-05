Scottish Ballet heads to London with Coppélia

SCOTTISH Ballet is preparing to take Edinburgh International Festival hit Coppélia to Sadler’s Wells in London, as well as touring A Streetcar Named Desire throughout Scotland.

Coppélia, which tells the story of a piece of artificial intelligence (AI) software and its creator, is due to open at Sadler’s Wells on 2 March.

The ballet was choreographed and directed by Morgann Runacre-Temple and Jessica Wright – known as “Jess and Morgs” – and follows on from the duo’s previous award-winning films for Scottish Ballet, Tremble and The Secret Theatre.

The original Delibes score will be reinterpreted by Mikael Karlsson and Michael Atkinson.

Meanwhile, the ballet company is also preparing to stage its version of Tennessee Williams’ play in Glasgow on 13-16 April.

A Streetcar Named Desire – which marked its 75th anniversary last year – will then tour around Edinburgh, Inverness, and Aberdeen.

Thanks to funding from the Bently Foundation, the ballet will also be staged on Orkney and Lewis.

Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and directed by Nancy Meckler, the performance also boasts set and costume designs by Niki Turner, and a score by Peter Salem.

