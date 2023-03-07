Phoebe Waller-Bridge launches Fringe fund

WRITER Phoebe Waller-Bridge has launched a £100,000 fund this morning to help performers at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The fund is supported by individual donors, Fringe sponsor Edinburgh Gin, and Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag for Charity” campaign, named after her popular television series, which began life as a Fringe show.

The new fund will distribute 50 bursaries worth £2,000 each to artists or companies bringing shows to this year’s Fringe.

Waller-Bridge, who is honorary president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “For a creative, the festival is one of the most unique places on the planet to launch work, meet other artists and be discovered by audiences, agents, producers and the media.

“For me, today’s announcement is incredibly personal – Edinburgh Fringe gave Fleabag a game-changing platform for everyone involved and we are thrilled that the show can continue to pay-it-forward to the creatives of tomorrow and contribute to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to take their work to this amazing festival.”

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, added: “We recognise how difficult the [past] few years have been for the cultural sector, and today’s announcement is a very direct way for us to give some support for artists performing at this year’s Fringe.

“We are massively grateful to Phoebe, and all our donors, for their generosity and ongoing support of the work of the Fringe Society.

“This fund is a first step in what we hope to be an ongoing opportunity for Fringe artists.

“We will be actively encouraging new donors and Fringe alumni to work with us through this simple initiative, to get support out quickly and effectively to give someone a stage.”

