Panto cast visits hospital

THE panto cast from the His Majesty’s Theatre visited the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital yesterday.

It’s the first time the performers have been able to visit the hospital since 2019.

The annual tradition of the panto cast visiting the hospital began more than 15 years ago.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation, a charity that helps children and their families, said: “It is a visit the staff and families always look forward to and it causes a lot of excitement and smiles on the wards.

“We are grateful to the whole cast for the time they took this morning to speak with patients and their families.”

Panto dame Alan McHugh added: “We’ve been coming here for over 15 years now and it’s something that everybody in the panto company looks forward to.

“For us not to have been here the [past] two years felt firstly that we were missing out on an annual panto tradition and secondly we felt we were letting the kids down because we’re used to coming here, the staff are expecting us to come so it’s such a big thing to get back to normal.

“It’s an honour and a privilege for us to do our wee bit.”

