Comedy and music return with Abandoman

A comedian who is a previous winner of Best Musical Act of the Fringe is returning to Scotland.

Abandoman, also known as Rob Broderick, is Ireland’s finest hip-hop musical comedian is back on tour with his biggest show to date.

Using his trademark blend of audience interaction and razor-sharp improvisation, Rob will take you on a magical journey, transforming the audience’s likes, loathes and daydreams into hit songs and captivating tales.

Abandoman has been accompanied over the years by a host of musicians, but this time is performing solo.

Using a sample-pad necklace to trigger the high production beats and hooks he freestyles over, paired with the kind of vocal effects and processing you associate with Kanye and Drake, Rob creates exhilarating live experiences that have won him a string of awards, and the highest of international critical acclaim.

He continues to sell out his fringe runs in Edinburgh and Australia each year, wowing audiences wherever he plays.

Abandoman supported multi-platinum artist Ed Sheeran on his sell out UK tour, enthralled audiences on Channel 4’s 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC1’s The One Show and BBC2′s The Stephen K Amos Show, guested on various radio shows from Nick Grimshaw (BBC Radio 1) to Christian O Connell (Absolute Radio) and held a song writing residency with Chris Hawkin (BBC 6 Music). They also performed as the house band on Alan Carr’s Happy Hour (Channel 4) alongside celebrities such as Craig David.

On Tuesday, 23 October, he will be in Edinburgh at The Stand (tickets 0131 558 7272) and on Wednesday, 24 October, at the Stand in Glasgow (0141 212 3389). Click HERE for more details.