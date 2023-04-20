Billy Connolly turned into National Theatre of Scotland show

THE National Theatre of Scotland has written a show about comedian Billy Connolly.

The show was written by Gary McNair, who gathered stories about Connolly from people throughout Scotland.

The performance, entitled Dear Billy, is billed as “A love letter to the Big Yin from the people of Scotland” and will tour our nation from 16 May to 24 June.

“It’s an honour to be doing this show,” said McNair.

“To take on a subject and a figure as beloved by the public as Billy with our National Theatre is a very proud moment indeed and one that I will cherish.

“It has been a joyous production to be a part of with so many wonderful artists involved in its research and development.

“I hope we can continue that feeling of joy when we get on the road and share it with audiences up and down the country.

“There will be a seat for Billy every night and we hope he can come along and see just what he means to the people of Scotland.”

Jackie Wylie, artistic director at the National Theatre of Scotland, added: “Billy Connolly is arguably Scotland’s most loved artist.

“We thought it fitting that his National Theatre should honour him with a theatrical love letter, in the form of a special new show.”

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss author Alexander McCall Smith’s column in the May issue of Scottish Field magazine.