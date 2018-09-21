Bake Off Extra Slice’s Tom Allen back in Scotland

He’s known for his sharp dress sense and acerbic wit, and now Great British Bake Off – The Professionals host and stand-up comedian Tom Allen is coming to Scotland.

Tom will be gracing the stage in Arbroath next month, following his sell-out run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, as well as his highly-acclaimed UK Tour in 2017, Tom is embarking on his debut tour show Absolutely.

Most recently known for his appearance on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals and Bake Off: Extra Slice with Jo Brand, Tom’s riotous wit and storytelling has seen him perform all over the UK, Europe, Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand.

Talking of his preparations for the 2018 Tour, Tom said: ‘I like to do a preview around the house, maybe for some teddy bears: they’re a gay social grouping that I know.

‘You want it to feel fresh and invent around it and add things and you want to be relaxed about it. Last year I talked a lot about things in my past and this time I wanted to do something about my present which admittedly remains dogged by my past because I’m still living with my parents.’

Tom’s Tour will of course be swathed in his typical sharp, self-aggrandising wit, and will openly address the elephant in the room that he can’t afford to move out of his parents’ house.

He said: ‘At one point, I started giving my dad some interior design advice about having the desk at a particular angle by the window and he said “Why don’t you get your own house?” There’s a little bit of tension around. We decorated my room in a bid to create the illusion of me having control over my life.’

That said, he has a newfound sense of freedom having just passed his driving test, after the third attempt. On tour this year, audiences can expect plenty of anecdotes about how he has learned to deal with road rage and motorways, while also giving lifts to his mum and dad.

He added: ‘One of the things I get anxious about is getting petrol on my hands: what if it burns? So, I put the gloves on when I’m at the petrol station, and there are those tissues you can use: I like to avail myself of all the accessories. But when I did so, my friend openly mocked me.’

Described as ‘a cheeky, flirty hour’ by The List, it’s an evening not to be missed. Tom will be at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath on 8 October.

Click HERE for ticket details.