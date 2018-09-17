A heart-warming play based on real-life Scotland

A life-affirming Scottish play, which is based on real-life events, is coming to Glasgow.

Cora Bissett and David Greig’s drama Glasgow Girls is to run at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow next year.

The production will make its debut on the big stage from Tuesday 15-Saturday 19 January. 2019.

Filled with song-and-dance-filled this true story tells of seven feisty Glaswegian teenagers, whose lives change forever when their school friend and her asylum-seeking family are forcibly taken from their home to be deported.

They are galvanised to fight for her rights, inspiring a whole community to unite behind its residents.

Glasgow Girls was an Edinburgh Festival Fringe sell out in 2016 and winner of the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award.

James Haworth, theatre director of the King’s, said: ‘I am especially excited to welcome this local production to the King’s Theatre in January.

‘Glasgow Girls has become a cultural staple in the city and it has proved itself more than worthy of its praise and accolades to date.

‘I just know our audience will love this show and I invite anyone who considers themselves a Glasgow Girl or Glasgow Boy to come along and see this spectacular production.’

Glasgow Girls is presented by Raw Material in association with Regular Music.