A fun show which will appeal to families

A mad-cap adventure story for all the family is coming to the Fringe in Dexter and Winter’s Detective Agency.

When Dexter’s mum is sent to jail for getting mixed up in a jewellery robbery, it’s up to Dexter and Winter to get her out.

On their journey to uncover the truth and free mum, their detective work leads them to some surprising discoveries.

The story comes from Nathan Bryon, one of the writers behind CBeebies hits Rastamouse, Apple Tree House and Swashbuckle.

Nathan is a writer and actor, who grew up eating as much Uxbridge Road Caribbean food as his bank balance would allow. He is best known to viewers for his role as regular character Jamie in Some Girls and Benidorm’s sunniest holiday maker, Joey Ellis.

Nathan has written for critically acclaimed CBeebies’ animation Rastamouse, BAFTA award winning Swashbuckle and on all three series of BAFTA nominated Apple Tree House (CBeebies) alongside BAFTA winning Gigglebiz.

Last Year Nathan’s one-man show Mixed Brain about his mixed heritage premiered in Roundabout at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nathan has secured a three picture book deal with Penguin Random House. His first book Look Up! will hit shelves in the US and UK in June 2019.

Venue: Paines Plough, Roundabout at Summerhall

Dates: Dates: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 August, 11.20am- –12.10pm, running time 50 mins

Prices: £8- £28

Age guidance: 5+