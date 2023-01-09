New Highland Clearances podcast and radio series

A NEW podcast and radio series is shining a light on an untold story from the Highland Clearances.

Local resident Duncan Mackenzie, Ullapool Book Festival honorary president Chris Dolan, and Ullapool Museum have worked together on Hidden in Plain Sight.

The eight-part docu-drama stars a cast of voices including actor David Hayman and broadcaster Mark Stephen.

Each programme tells a story from Balblair at Inverlael, a former township on the road between Ullapool and Inverness at the head of Loch Broom.

The series draws on expertise from the University of the Highlands & Islands, along with historians Sir Tom Devine and Aonghas MacCoinnich.

Helen Avenell, co-ordinator of the Lost Inverlael: A’lorg Baile Bhlair project at Ullapool Museum, said: “Hidden in Plain Sight is a truly wonderful culmination of the Lost Inverlael project.

“It beautifully weaves together a kist of stories created from the unique archaeological and archival finds and puts voices to the people we have discovered through this amazing project, breathing life into the history of these lost Highland townships.

“I’m so proud to have been part of this project, working with our local community to literally unearth the lost voices of the glen, preserving and sharing their stories.”

Hidden in Plain Sight will be broadcast on community radio stations this month, including on Radio Skye beginning tomorrow at 4pm, Isles FM, Lochbroom FM, Two Lochs Radio, and Oban FM.

The series will also be available as a podcast on platforms including Apple, Spotify, and Amazon, with the first episode available from 16 January.

The trailer is available now at https://hidden-in-plain-sight.captivate.fm/listen

The series was made by Adventurous Audio, a Highland-based radio and podcast production company founded by BBC stalwarts Dan Holland and Pennie Stuart.

