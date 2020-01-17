New exhibition has been created on the fly

An exhibition that will catch the eye is opening in Edinburgh this weekend.

Artist Alexandra Haeseker has a new display in gallery one at the Edinburgh Printmakers, and is shown here in front of the backdrop of giant flies fixed to the wall.

The flies are part of a new exhibition The Botanist’s Daughter which sees Haeseker create vivid colourful oversized prints of plants and animals that are applied directly to the gallery walls.

Addressing the climate crisis and the fragility of the natural world, Haeseker hopes this exhibition will encourage viewers to re assess their relationship with nature.

The exhibition opens Saturday 18 January and runs until 22 March. Edinburgh Printmakers is based at Castle Mills, 1 Dundee St, Edinburgh EH3 9FP