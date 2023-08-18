National Theatre unveils Dracula and Mina

THE National Theatre of Scotland (NTS) has today unveiled the first look at its production of Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning.

The play was written by Morna Pearson and shifts Bram Stoker’s narrative to the North-East.

The NTS has assembled an all-female and non-binary cast for the production, which will tour Scotland, Liverpool, and Coventry in September and October.

Its world premiere will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on 7 September.

Pearson said: “I was excited to adapt Dracula and place it in the familiar setting of the North-East, the place where my writing feels at home.

“I wanted to examine themes of our times – fear, trauma, and powerlessness – in ways the horror genre lends itself to.

“With Stoker drawing influence from Cruden Bay, it felt appropriate to relocate the narrative to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, exploring the area and characters I find most inspirational.

“There is room for more horror and stories from the North-East in theatre, so I am thrilled that my first large scale production is a bold retelling of Dracula set there.”

