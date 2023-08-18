  • Home
National Theatre unveils Dracula and Mina

By Peter Ranscombe - 18th August 2023
Liz Kettle as Dracula and Danielle Jam as Mina in Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning, directed by Sally Cookson, written by Morna Pearson and produced by National Theatre of Scotland and Aberdeen Performing Arts - Photograph by Peter Dibdin
Liz Kettle as Dracula and Danielle Jam as Mina (Photograph by Peter Dibdin)

THE National Theatre of Scotland (NTS) has today unveiled the first look at its production of Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning.

The play was written by Morna Pearson and shifts Bram Stoker’s narrative to the North-East.

The NTS has assembled an all-female and non-binary cast for the production, which will tour Scotland, Liverpool, and Coventry in September and October.

Its world premiere will take place at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on 7 September.

Pearson said: “I was excited to adapt Dracula and place it in the familiar setting of the North-East, the place where my writing feels at home.

“I wanted to examine themes of our times – fear, trauma, and powerlessness – in ways the horror genre lends itself to.

“With Stoker drawing influence from Cruden Bay, it felt appropriate to relocate the narrative to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, exploring the area and characters I find most inspirational.

“There is room for more horror and stories from the North-East in theatre, so I am thrilled that my first large scale production is a bold retelling of Dracula set there.”

